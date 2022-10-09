site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Hits waivers
RotoWire Staff
Criscuolo was waived by Detroit on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Criscuolo has played just 15 NHL games since the start of the 2017-18 season. The 30-year-old forward should spend the majority of the year with AHL Grand Rapids.
