Criscuolo was waived by Detroit on Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic Detroitreports.
Criscuolo wasn't expected to make the Opening Night roster with the Red Wings, so now the undrafted pivot will bide his time in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids upon clearing waivers.
