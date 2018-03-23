Sulak was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids from the Lahti Pelicans of the Finnish Elite League on Friday,

Sulak signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings last May, only for the blue-line prospect to spend the majority of this 2017-18 campaign overseas. He produced nine goals, 23 assists and 66 PIM for the Pelicans through 42 games. Detroit desperately needs more puck-moving blueliners, so we'd expect him to compete for a job at the highest level in training camp next fall.