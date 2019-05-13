Sulak is expected to take his talents back to Europe for the 2019-20 season, Ansar Khan of Mlive.com reports.

The left-shot defenseman from the Czech Republic appeared in six NHL games this season, but he went minus-4 over that span and didn't seem entirely comfortable at hockey's highest level. Further complicating matters for Sulak is that at least Filip Hronek and Madison Bowey are ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.