Sulak will participate in the Red Wings' training camp this fall, though he's likely to play for Lahti of the Finnish hockey league in the coming season, the Detroit Free Press reports.

European prospects often put themselves in complicated situations by agreeing to contracts both in their home land and the NHL -- Sulak is no exception, as he's promised a higher salary in Finland, but signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Detroit this past May. Still, the 23-year-old rearguard is held in high regard by former Red Wing and current director of player evaluation Jiri Fischer, who said, "We have been watching him for the last several years and he has improved every year."