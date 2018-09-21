Sulak pitched in a pair of assists Thursday in a 4-2 preseason home win over the Blackhawks.

Sulak is among the favorites to win a spot on the 23-man roster to open the season. This performance obviously helps his chances of ascending to hockey's highest level, but Filip Hronek -- who had a power-play assist in this latest contest -- probably has different ideas. Perhaps the blue-line prospect race will see a wider gap closer to the start of the regular season.