Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Out against Blues
Sulak (illness), as expected, will miss Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sulak was expected to make his NHL debut, but will need to wait a little longer after coming down with an illness. The blueliner figures to get an extended look with the Red Wings in order to further his development with some NHL experience.
