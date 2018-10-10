Sulak has fashioned three blocked shots and 11 hits through his first three NHL contests.

Sulak turned pro with AHL Grand Rapids last season, but the Czech defenseman only drew into a pair of minor-league contests to get his feet wet. Here here is now, averaging 20:27 of ice time at the top level, attempting to shore up a blue-line corps that has been decimated by injuries. Sulak, 24, has a wealth of experience playing in his home country, but he's technically an NHL rookie, so expect growing pains as he gets accustomed to the smaller rinks and a faster game in general.