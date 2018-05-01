Sulak will be with the Czech team for the World Championship in Denmark from May 4-20, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sulak, who's a touted Red Wings prospect, spent 42 of 44 games playing for the Pelicans of SM-liiga of the Finish Elite league in 2017-18. The 24-year-old recorded nine goals, 23 assists and a plus-5 rating in that foreign league and also chipped in a pair of assists over a two-game stint with AHL Grand Rapids, which was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs Monday. Sulak went undrafted and is 24 years old, but the Wings have a dearth of capable scorers from the blue line, so we might see him in the NHL this coming season.