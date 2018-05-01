Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Preparing for World Championship
Sulak will be with the Czech team for the World Championship in Denmark from May 4-20, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Sulak, who's a touted Red Wings prospect, spent 42 of 44 games playing for the Pelicans of SM-liiga of the Finish Elite league in 2017-18. The 24-year-old recorded nine goals, 23 assists and a plus-5 rating in that foreign league and also chipped in a pair of assists over a two-game stint with AHL Grand Rapids, which was eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs Monday. Sulak went undrafted and is 24 years old, but the Wings have a dearth of capable scorers from the blue line, so we might see him in the NHL this coming season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...