Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Sent to AHL
Sulak was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Sulak won a spot on the Opening Night roster, and his ascension was likely based on merit as much as it was necessitated by a litany of injuries to Detroit's blue-line corps. The Czech skater turned heads at the IIHF World Championship in June and it was no different in the preseason, though Sulak ended up struggling with a minus-4 rating over six scoreless appearances at the top level. We do like Sulak's chances of making a fantasy impact in the long run, but for now, he'll bide his time in the minors since the Red Wings will get veteran blueliner Trevor Daley (lower body) back from injury for Thursday's road clash with the Lightning.
