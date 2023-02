Raymond (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

In a corresponding move, Jordan Oesterle (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. Raymond, who has missed the past eight games, will return to the lineup Monday against Ottawa. Based on the morning skate, he is projected to play alongside Andrew Copp and Robby Fabbri. Raymond has registered 15 goals, 33 points and 87 shots on net in 50 games this season.