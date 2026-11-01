Raymond scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

The star winger scored on an impressive solo effort in the second period, collecting the puck in the corner on the forecheck, circling to the high slot and beating Joel Hofer blocker side to give Detroit a 3-1 lead. Raymond has four multi-point performances in the last six games, a sizzling stretch in which he's racked up five goals and 10 points with 19 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating. Six of his points during that heater -- three goals and three assists -- have come on the power play.