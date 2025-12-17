Raymond recorded three assists, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Raymond had a hand in all three goals scored by the Red Wings in their comeback victory Tuesday. He plated the lone helper on Axel Sandin-Pellikka's goal before later recording secondary assists on the two power-play goals netted by Alex DeBrincat. With the trio of helpers, Raymond is up to 27 assists, 37 points and 71 shots on goal through 32 games this season. Since Nov. 9, the 23-year-old winger has at least one point in all but three games and has totalled 25 points in the 19-game stretch. In that time, he ranks among the league's top 10 skaters in points. Raymond is on track for his third consecutive 70-plus point season and remains a high-upside option with the Red Wings atop the Atlantic Division.