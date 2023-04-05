Raymond opened the scoring for the Red Wings in their 5-0 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Raymond last scored March 8, but he made good on his only shot attempt in this commanding win. While the second-year winger has shown improvement defensively, the Wings have just five games remaining and he's 16 points behind his stellar rookie outpout. Nonetheless, Raymond has been a valuable fantasy option since day one in the NHL, and the future is very bright for the Swede who just turned 21 years old last Tuesday.