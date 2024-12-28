Raymond potted a power-play goal on his only shot in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Raymond snapped Joseph Woll's shutout bid on the power play at 8:17 of the third period. The goal snapped a three-game point drought for Raymond, which was his longest dry spell of the campaign. That's incredible consistency for a 22-year-old on a Detroit club that is struggling mightily. The right-shot winger is tracking a toward a career year, and he's leading the Wings in scoring with 14 goals and 34 points through 35 contests.