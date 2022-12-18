Raymond supplied a power-play assist Saturday, albeit in a 6-3 loss to the Senators.

It's been tough sledding for Raymond, as he's stacked only three points against a minus-5 rating since the beginning of December -- an eight-game span. Currently at seven goals and 10 assists, the fleet-footed winger is unlikely to match his 57-point rookie campaign, which put him in the Calder Trophy conversation for a good chunk of the season, but Raymond's immense upside as the fourth overall pick from 2020 makes him a tough one to drop in redraft leagues.