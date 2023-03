Raymond scored an equalizer in Wednesday's eventual 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The crafty second-year winger deflected a shot from Robert Hagg to knot the score at three goals apiece late in the third frame. Raymond missed eight games with a lower-body injury --- plus, he went without a point in the five games following his activation from injured reserve -- but his clutch game-tying tally along with five shots in this latest contest should renew his confidence moving forward.