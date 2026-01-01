Raymond registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Raymond continued his two-month run of strong play to close out the calendar year with a power-play assist. With the helper, he is up to 32 assists, 43 points and 86 shots on goal through 39 appearances this season. With the Red Wings halfway through their schedule this season, Raymond is on pace to reach 80-plus points for the second time in his five-year career. He is currently tied for ninth in assists across the league and has been the unsung hero of Detroit's success offensively this year. His play style should allow a chance for him to eclipse 60 assists or more for the first time in his career.