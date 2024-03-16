Raymond scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

His empty-net tally put the finishing touches on a big win for the Red Wings against one of the teams chasing them for a wild-card spot. Raymond has found the back of the net in three straight games, and the surge has given him 20 goals on the campaign, the second time in his three NHL seasons he's reached that mark. The 21-year-old winger is also two points away from tying the career-high 57 he racked up as a rookie.