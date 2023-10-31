Raymond scored the overtime winner and provided an assist in Detroit's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders on Monday.

Raymond had 45 points in 74 contests as a sophomore in 2022-23, which was a step down from his 57-point rookie campaign, but the stage might be set for a bounce-back season. He's certainly on the right track, providing three goals and eight points in 10 outings this year. The one point of concern is Raymond's playing on the second power-play unit instead of the first and has been limited to one assist with the man advantage as a result. By contrast, the 21-year-old finished last season with 19 power-play points while serving in a bigger special-teams role. So far, that hasn't hindered his overall offensive production this year, but we'll have to see if that changes for the worse as the season drags on.