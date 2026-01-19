Raymond scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Raymond has four goals and five assists over his last seven outings. The winger briefly had to go to the locker room at the tail end of the second period, but he was able to return for the third, finishing with 14:21 of ice time. The 23-year-old is up to 15 goals, 53 points (21 on the power play), 99 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 48 contests in a top-six role.