Raymond dished out two assists and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Raymond had a hand in both of the goals scored by linemate Dylan Larkin, with the latter of the two occurring against an empty net. Overall, Raymond has six assists, eight points and nine shots on goal across eight appearances this season. It's an encouraging sign to see the 23-year-old winger firing the puck on net again, as he has five shots on goal in his last three games. If he can continue to ramp up his shot volume while maintaining his ability as a playmaker, he'll remain a strong option in fantasy moving forward.