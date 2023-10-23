Raymond notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Life alongside Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat got a little brighter for Raymond with his big effort Sunday. He helped out on all three of DeBrincat's goals in the game. Raymond has a goal, four assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through six outings. While he's not enjoying the overall success of his linemates as much, the 21-year-old winger remains a strong option for fantasy given his current role.
