Raymond recorded three assists and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Two of Raymond's helpers came on the power play, and his even-strength assist was on David Perron's game-winner with 1:30 left in the third period. The big performance gave Raymond 20 assists on the year. He's produced seven points over his last six games and now has 31 points, 75 shots on net, 26 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 38 contests overall.