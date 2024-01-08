Raymond notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Raymond has a goal and five helpers over his last five outings. He helped out on Michael Rasmussen's game-winning tally in this contest. Raymond has put together a solid campaign with 32 points, 75 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-11 rating through 40 appearances. He's on pace for a season much closer to his 57-point rookie campaign rather than the 45-point effort he had last year.