Raymond logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Raymond had three goals and four helpers over four contests on the Red Wings' now-completed road trip. The winger had logged just four points, all assists, over his first eight games of the campaign. Raymond is more like the player we've seen recently -- he should be a steady contributor throughout the year. In 12 outings, he's added 37 shots on net, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating.