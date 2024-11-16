Raymond scored a goal on two shots and dished a power-play assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Raymond's goal put the Red Wings ahead 3-1 in the second period, and he helped out on an Alex DeBrincat tally in the third after Detroit fell behind. The goal was Raymond's second of the year, though he has six assists during a seven-game goal drought. The winger is at 16 points (nine on the power play), 27 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 16 appearances. He's too talented to be held down by bad luck all season, so expect a rebound in scoring at some point.