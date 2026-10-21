Raymond scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Raymond earned both points on power plays in the third period. The goal was his first of the campaign to go with five assists, though he entered this contest on a four-game slide. Raymond has had his chances with 27 shots on net, and he's added six PIM and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances. With his first goal in the bank, the 24-year-old should be able to get his offense going more consistently from here.