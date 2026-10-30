Raymond scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

It came on the power play early in the second frame. Raymond has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and eight points, including four goals and five power-play points (three PPG, two PPA), and 16 shots on goal in his last five contests. With Dylan Larkin suspended by the team, Raymond is the de facto leader in Detroit. He already has 12 points in 13 games, and he's firing the puck far more than in the past. His 39 shots so far put him on a near 250 pace; his previous best was 192 in 2024-25. Raymond has delivered 72, 80 and 76 points in the last three seasons, and with the increased volume he could surpass his previous best.