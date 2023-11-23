Raymond stretched his goal streak to four games with a tally in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Raymond has eight goals and six helpers through 18 games. A shooting percentage of 20.0 shows that he's sniping with pinpoint accuracy, but he could be on another level if only for improved efficiency on the power play. Raymond has generated a single goal and assist on the man advantage. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that he's only 21 years old with plenty of upside.