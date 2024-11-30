Raymond scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.
Raymond has found the back of the net in a season-high five consecutive games, elevating his tally to seven on the season. He seems to have left his slow start to the campaign behind him. Through 23 games, the 22-year-old is up to seven goals and 23 points this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Plays hero again Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Keeps scoring streak alive•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Scores in loss to Boston•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Pots game-winner Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Earns two points in loss•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Stays warm with assist•