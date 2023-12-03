Raymond recorded an assist to complement a season-high six shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

While Raymond couldn't get any shots to fall, his assist on the game's first goal proved to be critical, as the Wings needed every bit of offense in the bank after coughing up a 3-0 lead. Despite Raymond providing five goals and 11 assists over the last month, the burgeoning winger suddenly has a slippery grip on the top-line role since future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane (hip) put pen to paper on a one-year deal.