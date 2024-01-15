Raymond scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Raymond has two goals and six assists, albeit with a minus-4 rating, over the last eight contests. The 21-year-old has struggled to get the puck on net recently, tallying just seven shots over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's up to 12 goals, 34 points, 80 shots, 31 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 43 appearances in a top-six role.