Raymond scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Raymond extended Detroit's lead to 3-1 just 17 seconds into the second period, beating Akira Schmid on a deflected shot, but the Red Wings couldn't protect the advantage and suffered a fifth straight defeat. The winger continues to provide a reliable offensive presence despite the Red Wings' five-game losing streak. His prominent scoring role and regular opportunities alongside Detroit's top offensive contributors maintain his fantasy value. Even though he has only four points during the Red Wings' current slump, he still has 19 points (seven goals, 12 helpers) in 20 appearances.