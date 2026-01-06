Raymond scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Raymond struck the back of the net late in the second period for a tally that would stand as the go-ahead goal for Monday's contest. Overall, the 23-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 45 points and 91 shots on net through 42 games this season. He has eight points in as many games and continues to project for potential career-best numbers in assists and points by the end of the season. Even after Detroit shuffled its lines Monday and moved Raymond to a spot on the third line, he elevated the play of James van Riemsdyk, helping him secure a three-point performance. Raymond's ability to make others better and consistent point production gives him an elite outlook for the second half of the fantasy regular season.