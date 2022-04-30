Raymond capped off the season with an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

There were sky-high expectations for Raymond after the Wings took him fourth overall in the 2020 draft. While he's likely to fall short in the Calder Trophy race -- Raymond's blue-line teammate Moritz Seider appears to be the favorite for the hardware -- there's plenty to like about Raymond's rookie campaign. He played in every game and dropped 23 goals, 34 assists and 18 power-play goals as a 20-year-old; only Tyler Bertuzzi and captain Dylan Larkin had more points 62 and 69 points, respectively, among Detroit skaters.