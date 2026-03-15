Raymond scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Raymond's goal with 3:26 left in the third period was enough to force overtime. He ended a four-game point drought with the tally, but Raymond is clearly struggling to carry the load without Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg) in the lineup to help. Raymond is up to 21 goals, 66 points, 142 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-12 rating across 65 appearances this season.