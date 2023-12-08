Raymond had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Raymond's goal was the Wings' third in a 49-second span in the second that chased starter Mackenzie Blackwood from the net. He's on a four-game, six-point streak that includes five assists. Raymond is currently third in team scoring with 22 points, two behind Alex DeBrincat and three behind Dylan Larkin. He's on pace to break his 57-point rookie scoring total (2021-22) and could benefit from the arrival of Patrick Kane.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Fiery effort in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Extends goal streak•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Goal streak at three games•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Sets tone for Wings in victory•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Two points in Saturday's win•