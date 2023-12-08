Raymond had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Raymond's goal was the Wings' third in a 49-second span in the second that chased starter Mackenzie Blackwood from the net. He's on a four-game, six-point streak that includes five assists. Raymond is currently third in team scoring with 22 points, two behind Alex DeBrincat and three behind Dylan Larkin. He's on pace to break his 57-point rookie scoring total (2021-22) and could benefit from the arrival of Patrick Kane.