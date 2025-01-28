Raymond scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
The 22-year-old winger potted his 20th goal of the season late in the first period to get Detroit on the board, and the Wings' top line of Raymond, Dylan Larkin and Marco Kasper dominated the game the rest of the way. Raymond is putting the finishing touches on a big January, racking up five goals and 18 points over 13 contests on the month as he continues his march toward a breakout campaign.
