Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Gets career goal 100 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond scored twice, including his 100th NHL goal, in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Raymond's first goal came in the second half of the second period when he put Dylan Larkin's cross-slot pass into an open net. Then he scored on the power play early in the third; that's the snipe that gave him 100 on his career. Raymond has 256 points in 322 career regular-season games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Reaches 80-point mark•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Slings helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Secures career year with goal•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Equals career high in points•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Opens with power-play goal in loss•