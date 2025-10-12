Raymond scored twice, including his 100th NHL goal, in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Raymond's first goal came in the second half of the second period when he put Dylan Larkin's cross-slot pass into an open net. Then he scored on the power play early in the third; that's the snipe that gave him 100 on his career. Raymond has 256 points in 322 career regular-season games.