Raymond registered two assists in Detroit's 5-4 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Raymond's two helpers were recorded during Detroit power plays. He has eight goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, including 11 power-play points. Entering the game, Raymond was averaging 3:03 of ice time with the man advantage, and he likely needs to keep that role in order to maintain his offensive production. Fortunately, the 20-year-old will probably continue to be a key player on the Red Wings' power play.