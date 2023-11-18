Raymond scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The third-year winger found the back of the net for the third straight game late in the second period, giving the Red Wings a 2-0 lead that slipped away in the third. Six of Raymond's goals on the campaign have come in the last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's produced eight points in total, and he seems to be putting his sophomore slump behind him -- the 21-year-old is well on his way to topping the 23 goals and 57 points he racked up as a rookie in 2021-22.