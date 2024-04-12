Raymond earned a hat trick to complement an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Raymond deposited two backhand goals in the first period and his breakaway tally in the third frame tied the score at 5-5 to ultimately force overtime. He also was the primary distributor on Detroit's penultimate goal, finding captain Dylan Larkin at the doorstep. Raymond's competitiveness has been off the charts of late, with the four-point night extending his season-long total to 68 points (29 goals, 39 assists) through 79 games. While it's still anyone's guess on whether the Wings will have enough grit to claim a wild-card playoff spot, it's safe to assume that Raymond will soon command a huge raise as a restricted free agent cashing out the balance of a three-year deal worth $3.425 million annually.