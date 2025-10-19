Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond (upper body) will return to the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday.
Raymond will be back on the top line and first power-play unit after missing the last two games. He has amassed two goals, one assist and four shots on net in three appearances this season. Raymond will replace Patrick Kane (upper body) in Sunday's lineup.
