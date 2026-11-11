Raymond registered a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Raymond had gone two games without a point, a span in which the Red Wings' scored just one goal. The 24-year-old winger bounced back Tuesday, earning his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. He's up to six goals, 12 helpers, 57 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 19 appearances this season. Raymond still has point-per-game potential even with all of the turmoil in Detroit this year.