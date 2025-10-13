Raymond (upper body) won't return to Monday's game against Toronto.

Raymond suffered the injury during the second stanza and didn't come back for the third frame. Before his exit, he earned a power-play assist on a goal by Dylan Larkin in the first period. Raymond has two goals and three points through three games this season. If he is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against Florida, Jonatan Berggren or Elmer Soderblom could be in the lineup.