Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Hurt in Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond (upper body) won't return to Monday's game against Toronto.
Raymond suffered the injury during the second stanza and didn't come back for the third frame. Before his exit, he earned a power-play assist on a goal by Dylan Larkin in the first period. Raymond has two goals and three points through three games this season. If he is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against Florida, Jonatan Berggren or Elmer Soderblom could be in the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Gets career goal 100 in win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Reaches 80-point mark•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Slings helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Secures career year with goal•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Equals career high in points•