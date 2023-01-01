Raymond scored a third-period goal and drew an assist during a 4-2 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

Raymond, who has collected two goals in five contests, scored early in the third period to tie the game at 2-2. The Red Wings would go on to score two more during the pivotal 1:55 time frame. The 20-year-old left winger has compiled two multi-point efforts in his past three outings. Raymond finished with two shots, two hits and six PIM against the Senators.