Raymond recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, and he later assisted on Marco Kasper's goal at the 18:43 mark of the same frame. Raymond has posted three multi-point performances during this five-game point streak, a stretch in which he's racked up nine points. Furthermore, the 23-year-old star winger has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 12 games in January, tallying 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in that stretch.