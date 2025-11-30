Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Keeps streak alive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Raymond found the back of the net at the 6:38 mark of the third period with a tip-in, but he couldn't replicate that success in the shootout, where he couldn't defeat Jeremy Swayman. Raymond is up to eight goals on the season, but this tally also extended his point streak to five games -- he has two goals and three helpers over that stretch.
