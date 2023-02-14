Raymond (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Raymond is retroactive to Feb. 10, when he was injured in a collision with teammate Ben Chiarot at practice. He won't be eligible to play in the next two games. Raymond has generated 15 goals, 33 points and 87 shots on net in 50 contests this campaign. In a corresponding move, Jakub Vrana was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
